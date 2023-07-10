Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.33

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.33 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.35 ($0.80), with a volume of 17918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £75.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.04.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Recommended Stories

