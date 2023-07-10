Societe Generale Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.76. 8,251,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,509,262. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

