SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $31.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,149 shares of company stock worth $1,185,825 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

SMART Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

SGH opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.