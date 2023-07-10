Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,402,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,393,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

