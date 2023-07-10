Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $212.53. The company had a trading volume of 996,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average is $207.01. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

