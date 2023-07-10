Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $69.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,706.79. 248,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,645.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,510.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.