Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.01. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

