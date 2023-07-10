Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Trading Up 2.7 %

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

ADSK stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,514. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

