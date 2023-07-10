Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $29.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $963.65. 191,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $929.12 and a 200 day moving average of $870.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $647.54 and a 12-month high of $965.69.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.