Silvant Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,769. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 408,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

