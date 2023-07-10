Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 3.7 %

PAYC traded up $11.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.42. The company had a trading volume of 404,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.28. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.