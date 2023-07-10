Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.08. 262,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.78.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

