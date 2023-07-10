Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

EMR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,949. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

