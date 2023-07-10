Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATDFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Petro Matad Stock Down 14.9 %

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 16.91. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £53.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.42.

Petro Matad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

