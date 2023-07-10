Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Petro Matad Stock Down 14.9 %

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 16.91. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £53.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.42.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.