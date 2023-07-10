Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.41) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.68).

SRP opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,172.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.23.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($214,229.52). Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

