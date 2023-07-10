Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

