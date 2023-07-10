Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.73. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.