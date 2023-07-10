Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 556 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,841. The stock has a market cap of $306.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

