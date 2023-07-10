Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 153 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.7% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

TGT traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

