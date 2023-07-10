Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $27.27. 82,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

