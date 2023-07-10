Safeguard Financial LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $3.67 on Monday, reaching $229.91. 120,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.33. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

