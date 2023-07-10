Safeguard Financial LLC Has $35.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 21.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.53. 398,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

