Safeguard Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 408,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,551. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.