Safeguard Financial LLC Buys 840 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,850,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 451,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,024. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.