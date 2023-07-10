RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $32.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RXST. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RxSight by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

