Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of ROYUF opened at $94.77 on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.