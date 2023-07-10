Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $333.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.00.

META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.50.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

