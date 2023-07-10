Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1,041.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $477.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

