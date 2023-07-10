Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Hold by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

