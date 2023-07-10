RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,498 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.05. 354,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

