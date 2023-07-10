Reviewing Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and Lifeist Wellness (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Lifeist Wellness (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifeist Wellness and Williams-Sonoma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeist Wellness N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.66 Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 0.90 $1.13 billion $15.22 7.95

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Lifeist Wellness. Lifeist Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeist Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams-Sonoma 5 5 4 0 1.93

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lifeist Wellness and Williams-Sonoma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Williams-Sonoma has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Lifeist Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeist Wellness and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeist Wellness N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma 12.07% 72.68% 23.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Lifeist Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Lifeist Wellness on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifeist Wellness

Lifeist Wellness, Inc. engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sean E. Dollinger and Kory Zelickson on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

