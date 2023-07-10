Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 10th (AZN, BTA, CCH, FUTR, FXPO, GPH, HOC, HTG, OSB, OTMP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 10th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.00) target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 420 ($5.33) target price on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,500 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

