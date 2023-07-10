Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 10th (AZN, BTA, CCH, FUTR, FXPO, GPH, HOC, HTG, OSB, OTMP)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 10th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.00) target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 420 ($5.33) target price on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,500 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

