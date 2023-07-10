Request (REQ) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $83.66 million and $2.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.88 or 1.00027248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08371933 USD and is down -8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,555,251.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

