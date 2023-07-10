Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$3.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

TNT.UN stock remained flat at C$2.36 during trading on Monday. 96,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,683. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$217.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.35, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

