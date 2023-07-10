Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 11th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.007722.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Raia Drogasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

