Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 11th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.007722.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $31.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Raia Drogasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Raia Drogasil
- Commercial Metals Winning Infrastructure and Datacenter Customers
- Biogen Shares Fall After FDA Approval Of Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi
- Shell’s Production Outlook: Not as Bad as Expected?
- Tyson Foods Becomes a Value Play, Cyclical Bull Run Coming
- Enphase Energy is Still Converting Solar Energy into Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.