QUASA Trading 0% Lower This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $184.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,096.09 or 1.00019206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137742 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $532.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

