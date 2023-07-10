Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) EVP Sells $869,486.45 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Melissa Leneis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total transaction of $95,105.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Melissa Leneis sold 702 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.55, for a total transaction of $141,488.10.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $195.62 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.01.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -483.33%.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

