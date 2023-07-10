Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $23.10 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

