Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,994,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,643,277. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.95 and a 200-day moving average of $325.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

