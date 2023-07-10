Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.32 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. NIKE comprises approximately 4.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.38. 1,628,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

