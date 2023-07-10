Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,466,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 176,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 99,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.