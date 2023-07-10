Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.77 and last traded at $49.77. Approximately 33,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 65,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

