Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 5672642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.02.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

