PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $351.40 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $183,610.10 and approximately $351.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00310655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,362,644 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

