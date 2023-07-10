Piper Sandler Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.