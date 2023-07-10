Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $220.91. 220,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

