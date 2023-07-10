Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $51.58 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 159.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 803,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

