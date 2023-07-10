Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $28.56 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,208 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 109.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 54,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.00. 2,049,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

