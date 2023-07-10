Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $24.88 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.