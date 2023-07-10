Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

COF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.